'Cobra Kai' Receives Emmy Nomination for Third Season

Cobra Kai is getting some recognition for a wild and entertaining third season. The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and Cobra Kai is up for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. It's one of eight TV series that is up for the award.

Cobra Kai has received strong reviews from critics. The third season of the Karate Kid sequel series earned a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In February, Forbes announced that Cobra Kai was the most viewed original series on Netflix. The cast and crew of Cobra Kai recently wrapped up the fourth season and teased what to expect.

"Every single person on this Zoom right now is probably as exhausted as I look, because of what we've been filming right now and what we have ahead of us for the next little while here," Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald said. "All I can say is, it was really important for us to end season three the way we did, with 'Yeah!' as a feeling, as opposed to 'Ah,' where Season 2 went.

"We want to deliver on that feeling, and we want to keep providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling," Heald continued. "We want to make sure we're delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs and fist pumps. It's the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it's even bigger. We're really, really proud of what we're making so far, and I know everybody... I can't wait for you to see what everybody's doing."

Cobra Kai continues the story told in The Karate Kid with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). However, the show comes from Lawrence's point-of-view, and after he runs into LaRusso at his car dealership, he opens up the Cobra Kai dojo to get back at him. That leads to LaRusso launching the Myagi-Do dojo, and the two bring back the war they started 30 years ago.

"The biggest difference about Season 3 is that we're starting at a place where characters that are normally in scenes together are just not in scenes together because of what happened at the end of Season 2," Heald said to PopCulture.com in December. "In the wake of what happened at the school, so many characters are going through a personal journey. It caused us to have to hp around to individual characters a lot in the first couple of episodes to really experience everybody's reactions and response to what happened. It caused us to have more story than we ever had before."