'Cobra Kai' Honest Trailer Is Here, and No Character Is Safe

The "Honest Trailer" of Cobra Kai is here, and every character is a target. This week, Screen Junkies released the Cobra Kai "Honest Trailer" which makes fun of the show and all the characters. The trailer is close to nine minutes long and gives an "honest" look at the successful Netflix series.

In the early part of the trailer, it makes fun of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) for only have two words in his vocabulary. It then goes on to poke fun at Daniel LaRussa (Ralph Macchio) who seems to always mention Mr. Miyagi whenever he gets the chance. The trailer also makes fun of him for still having his karate skills 34 years after The Karate Kid.

From there, the trailer takes a look at the younger characters such as Samantha (Mary Mouser), Miguel (Xolo Mariduena), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Tory (Peyton List) and Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and they are not safe from the roasting. While the "Honest Trailer" can be a little harsh, it means that Cobra Kai is doing something right because it's getting a lot of attention.

The third season of Cobra Kai was released on New Year's Day and is set to be viewed in more than 41 million households in the first month. Many fans binged watched Season 3 on the first weekend and now want to know when Season 4 will be released.

"We are looking to make Season 4 in 2021," Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald told PopCulture.com in December. "COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone's plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin."

Fans got to see some surprise appearances in Season 3, but the one that stood out was Elisabeth Shue who played Ali in The Karate Kid. The Third Season also saw the backstory of John Kreese (Martin Kove) who has become the main villain in Cobra Kai. At the end of Season 3, Daniel and Johnny team up and bring their dojos together so they can take down Kreese.