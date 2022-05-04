'Cobra Kai' Creators Land New Show at Netflix

✖

Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald will have a new show out on Netflix soon. According to Deadline, the streaming service has ordered the action-comedy Obliterated from the trio. Originally, the series was ordered to series in 2019 at TBS. But this news comes as TBS has been pulling away from original scripted programming following the WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger.

Per Deadline, Obliterated is a "high octane" action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special team who stops a threat to Las Vegas. But after their celebration party, the team discovers the bomb was a fake, leading to them fighting through their impairments and overcoming their issues while trying to find the bomb to save the world. Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald will serve as exec producers and showrunners on the series, which will feature eight 45-minute episodes. Casting is currently underway, and filming is set to start in the summer.

While Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald get ready for Obliterated, they are also gearing up for the fifth season of Cobra Kai. Production of the fifth season ended last year shortly before the fourth season began airing on Netflix. But the question is will Season 5 be released earlier than what it has been in the last two seasons which was around New Year's Day?

"I think we try not to anticipate too much because things change," Schlossberg told PopCulture in December. "We're talking about a year of time and there are always external factors that can change things. So, if I'm a fan, would assume that usually shows come about a year after that. Like these serialized shows, it's every season is every year, but it could change and it could be earlier. It could be later, you know, hopefully not, as a fan, I know people want to see these shows as soon as possible, but we also have to make them. And the cool thing is, we definitely have more coming and it's going to be ready. So hopefully there's a good steady stream of it for fans, over the course of the next few years." Cobra Kai is the sequel series to The Karate Kid, and the first two seasons were seen on YouTube. Netflix picked up the series in 2020 and has become a huge hit.