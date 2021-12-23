‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Tease Release Date of Season 5 (Exclusive)

The fourth season of Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, but don’t be surprised if Season 5 comes sooner than expected. The cast and crew finished production on Season 5 last week after starting in September and when PopCulture.com spoke to creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, they weighed in on Season 5 being released earlier than Season 3 and Season 4.

“I think we try not to anticipate too much, because things change,” Schlossberg told PopCulture. “We’re talking about a year of time and there’s always external factors that can change things. So, if I’m a fan, would assume that usually shows come about a year after that. Like these serialized shows, it’s every season is every year, but it could change and it could be earlier. It could be later, you know, hopefully not, as a fan, I know people want to see these shows as soon as possible, but we also have to make them. And the cool thing is, we definitely have more coming and it’s going to be ready. So hopefully there’s a good steady stream of it for fans, over the course of the next few years.”

Season 3 of Cobra Kai was released on New Year’s Day. However, Season 1 was released in May of 2018 while Season 2 was released in April of 2019. The fact that Season 5 is close to being done could mean that Netflix could release it sometime in the late spring or early summer.

Netflix picked up Season 5 of the show earlier this year due to the success of the first three seasons. When Season 4 hits Netflix, fans will be done binge-watching the 10 episodes before the new year. And this leads to the questions of will be there be a sixth season of the show and do the creators have plans for Cobra Kai to be picked up for additional seasons”

“Where we’re not writing the end of the show in season five, we’re writing beyond it,” Heald said. “So, we never have a contingency plan, we just have our plans.” Cobra Kai is the sequel series to The Karate Kid and stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List.