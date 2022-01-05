‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Everything to Know About the Netflix Series

Cobra Kai is a huge hit for Netflix as it’s No. 1 on the streaming service’s Top 10 list. Season 4 of the series premiered on New Year’s Eve and the focus in on the All Valley Karate Tournament. The finale of Season 4 left a lot of questions, but the good news for fans is Season 5 is on the way as the show was renewed last year.

“I think we try not to anticipate too much, because things change,” Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg told PopCulture.com in December. “We’re talking about a year of time and there’s always external factors that can change things. So, if I’m a fan, would assume that usually shows come about a year after that. Like these serialized shows, it’s every season is every year, but it could change and it could be earlier. It could be later, you know, hopefully not, as a fan, I know people want to see these shows as soon as possible, but we also have to make them.” Here’s a look at what we know about Cobra Kai Season 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Done Fliming

https://twitter.com/jonhurwitz/status/1472638816171221000?s=20

Believe it or not, Season 5 of Cobra Kai has already been filmed. The cast and crew started production in September and finished right before Christmas. After not filming any seasons in 2020, Cobra Kai filmed two seasons in a year.

Release Date

And now the question is when will Season 5 of Cobra Kai be released? Fans are still getting over Season 4, but it’s possible the new season could be released in the summer, which will be a big treat for fans who binge watch the entire season in a day.

All About Terry

While we don’t know the synopsis of Season 5, it’s likely Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will be the main antagonist. At the end of Season 4, Silver got John Kreese (Martin Kove) arrested as he framed him for the attack on Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser). The plan for Silver now is to take over the Valley with Cobra Kai dojos.

Don’t Go Miguel

Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) is heading to Mexico to visit his father for the very first time. But Miguel’s mother Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) told Johnny (William Zabka) that the father knows nothing about Miguel. This will be very interesting.

Robby No Longer Cobra Kai?

Robby (Tanner Buchanan) wanted to win the tournament. But after losing to Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), Robby realized that Cobra Kai has a number of issues. Additionally, Robby realized that a kid that he was mentoring, Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young), has become a bully after being bullied the entire school year.

Sam and Tory Becoming Friends?

This may not happen, but it looks like Tory (Peyton List) doesn’t have as much anger towards Sam (Mary Mouser) after getting help from Sam’s mother Amanda (Courtney Henggeler). It will be interesting to see how they interact in Season 5, especially with Tory being Sam in the tournament finals.

Daniel and Chozen

This is a partnership fans have been waiting for. At the end of Season 4, we see Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) stand together in front of Mr. Myiagi’s grave. Daniel has asked for Chozen’s help to take down Cobra Kai for good. We are in for a very wild ride with the upcoming season of Cobra Kai.