'Cobra Kai' Co-Creator Tease Details of Season 5 Ahead of Premiere

The fifth season of Cobra Kai will be streaming on Netflix in less than two months (Sept. 9) which means fans are getting ready to welcome back the Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang and Cobra Kai dojos to their homes. But after an eventful Season 4 finale, what can fans expect from the upcoming season, which was filmed last year?

"I think we try not to anticipate too much, because things change," Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg told PopCulture in December. "We're talking about a year of time and there's always external factors that can change things. So, if I'm a fan, would assume that usually shows come about a year after that. Like these serialized shows, it's every season is every year, but it could change and it could be earlier. It could be later, you know, hopefully not, as a fan, I know people want to see these shows as soon as possible, but we also have to make them. And the cool thing is, we definitely have more coming and it's going to be ready. So hopefully there's a good steady stream of it for fans, over the course of the next few years." Jon Hurwitz, another Cobra Kai co-creator, went to Twitter recently to share details of Season 5.