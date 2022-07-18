'Cobra Kai' Co-Creator Tease Details of Season 5 Ahead of Premiere
The fifth season of Cobra Kai will be streaming on Netflix in less than two months (Sept. 9) which means fans are getting ready to welcome back the Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang and Cobra Kai dojos to their homes. But after an eventful Season 4 finale, what can fans expect from the upcoming season, which was filmed last year?
"I think we try not to anticipate too much, because things change," Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg told PopCulture in December. "We're talking about a year of time and there's always external factors that can change things. So, if I'm a fan, would assume that usually shows come about a year after that. Like these serialized shows, it's every season is every year, but it could change and it could be earlier. It could be later, you know, hopefully not, as a fan, I know people want to see these shows as soon as possible, but we also have to make them. And the cool thing is, we definitely have more coming and it's going to be ready. So hopefully there's a good steady stream of it for fans, over the course of the next few years." Jon Hurwitz, another Cobra Kai co-creator, went to Twitter recently to share details of Season 5.
Trailer
We still got a ways to go, but the marketing and publicity train will be a lot of fun! Can't wait myself! #CobraKai #Netflix https://t.co/BrgUmXKvZy— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) July 16, 2022
One fan wrote: "Hope we get marketing and promotion next month! Gotta get the fabs ramped up again!"prevnext
One Word
Unpredictable. #CobraKai #Netflix https://t.co/r4r3LvBg4B— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) July 16, 2022
One person responded: "Watching all the seasons of [Cobra Kai] 'unpredictable' is exactly the right word to use."prevnext
Samantha and Miguel
It's in an interesting place entering S5. #CobraKai #Netflix https://t.co/VEemfmzOlD— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) July 16, 2022
One fan responded: "PLEASE Don't separate them again that's too much. They deserve to be together. the first couple we fell in love with Sam and Miguel have to be together and Tory with Robby."prevnext
More Moon
You better believe it! #CobraKai #Moon https://t.co/Sdi6AQCGGC— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) July 16, 2022
One person said: "This makes me so happy! thanks so much for always answering!"prevnext
The Finale
The Season 5 finale is absolutely wild and unlike any of our other finales. We all love it. #CobraKai #Netflix https://t.co/7WKpaNLG5A— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) July 16, 2022
One person asked: "We had All Valley season 1, the big school fight in season 2, the fight on Christmas at the LaRussos' and [Cobra Kai] Dojo in season 3 and All Valley again in season 4. What big fight will season 5 bring?"prevnext
More on the Finale
People get hurt. #CobraKai #Netflix https://t.co/gRHTB6uAt6— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) July 16, 2022
One fan predicted: "Miguel and Robby fight and they stop because they realize what they are doing is wrong so they come together."prevnext
Tory and Roby
Tory and Robby appear in at least one scene together. #CobraKai #Netflix https://t.co/mrMZ7qXNsQ— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) July 16, 2022
One fan said: "Umm you're kidding right? So you're just gonna ignore all that development they had. No that ain't right. Keenry deserves better."prev