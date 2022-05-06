'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Release Date Revealed With Teaser Trailer

✖

The fifth season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai is coming sooner than anticipated. The streaming service just released a teaser trailer of Season 5 of Cobra Kai, which also revealed the new season will premiere on Sept. 9. Before the trailer made its way online, it was shown at the Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass event, which was part of Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer shows the characters after the events of the Season 4 finale, which saw the Cobra Kai dojo will the All Valley Karate tournament. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) opens Cobra Kai dojos all across the valley, while Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is looking to take him down with the help of his former rival Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto). While that is going on, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) travel to Mexico to look for Miguel Diaz who traveled to Mexico in search of his biological father.

The Sept. 9 release date is earlier than the release date of Season 3 and Season 4 of The Karate Kid sequel series. Season 3 was released on New Year's Day 2021, and Season 4 was released on New Year's Eve of the same year. The first two seasons, which were streamed on YouTube, were released in May 2018 and April 2019, respectively.

In December PopCulture.com spoke to the creators of the Cobra Kai, and they talked about the release date of Season 5. "I think we try not to anticipate too much, because things change," Hayden Schlossberg told PopCulture. "We're talking about a year of time and there's always external factors that can change things. So, if I'm a fan, would assume that usually shows come about a year after that.

"Like these serialized shows, it's every season is every year, but it could change and it could be earlier. It could be later, you know, hopefully not, as a fan, I know people want to see these shows as soon as possible, but we also have to make them. And the cool thing is, we definitely have more coming and it's going to be ready. So hopefully there's a good steady stream of it for fans, over the course of the next few years."