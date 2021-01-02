'Cobra Kai': Biggest Questions Going Into Season 4

Season 3 of Cobra Kai is currently streaming on Netflix, and fans are now waiting for Season 4. It's unknown when Season 4 will be available, but it's likely fans won't have to wait as long as they did for the third season. The second season Cobra Kai was released on YouTube in April 2019, and the third season was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and making a move to Netflix. The third season of Cobra Kai didn't disappoint as fans — spoiler alert — learned Miguel's fate (Xolo Mariduena) after suffering a brutal injury in Season 2. Additionally, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) starts his own dojo called Eagle Fang and joins forces with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Miyagi-Do. Fans also saw Robby get arrested for kicking Miguel off a balcony, which led to his injury and joining Cobra Kai. But one of the more surprising things fans saw was the return of Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), who is why Johnny and Daniel have been at war for over 30 years. She appears in the ninth and 10th episodes of Season 3 and sheds light on why Daniel and Johnny don't like each other. Will she make another appearance in Season 4? Here's a look at that the biggest questions heading into the next season of Cobra Kai. And who is John Kreese's mysterious Vietnam friend? Spoilers Season 3 are ahead!

Can Daniel and Johnny Continue to be Partners? (Photo: Steve Dietl) The end of Season 3 saw Daniel and Johnny join forces with their dojos. They understand it's needed in order to take down John Kreese and Cobra Kai. However, knowing the history of Johnny and Daniel, it's only a matter of time before they are at each other's throats.

Who is John Kreese Recruiting? (Photo: Netflix) Speaking of Kreese, he was seen calling a friend from Vietnam in the Season 3 finale. Most fans believe it's Terry Silver, the main villain from The Karate Kid Part III who terrorized Daniel. If it is him, Cobra Kai will be stronger than ever.

Can Miguel Defend His Title? (Photo: Jace Downs ) Miguel can walk and fight, which is a very good thing. And with the All Valley Karate Tournament back on after being canceled, Miguel will have a chance to defend his title. If he's able to make it that far again, will he be facing Robby?

Will Robby Stay with Cobra Kai? (Photo: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX) But another big question is how committed is Robby (Tanner Buchanan) to Cobra Kai? He was easily manipulated by Kreese to join his dojo, and things will only get worse if Silver, the sadistic sensei who tormented Daniel, is in the mix. Robby feels like Kreese is the only one who has his back, despite Daniel and Johnny letting him know that they care for him.

Johnny and Carmen Forever? (Photo: Bob Mahoney) Fans were happy to see Johnny and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) officially become a couple. However, Miguel doesn't know about them yet, and both are not sure how to tell him. Additionally, there is another woman that has come back into Johnny's life...

Will Ali Return Again? (Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer, Getty) Now that Ali has officially made her appearance in Cobra Kai, fans are wondering if she will be seen more often since she's a big part of the story. Odds are it might not happen since she lives in Colorado with her kids. However, she is now divorced from her husband and had a great time hanging out with Johnny when she came home for Christmas.