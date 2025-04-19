‘Clueless’ Sequel Series in Development at Peacock with Alicia Silverstone

Cher Horowitz is finally coming back.

Variety reports that Alicia Silverstone will reprise her iconic Clueless role for a new sequel series at Peacock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Details are being kept under wraps, but it will serve as a follow-up to the 1995 Amy Heckerling coming-of-age teen comedy. The series, which is currently in development, is being written by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Jordan Weiss. Schwartz and Savage will executive produce under their Fake Empire banner. Weiss and Silverstone will executive produce as well, alongside Heckerling and Robert Lawrence, who produced the film. CBS Studios will produce in association with Universal Television.

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

This is not the first Clueless series to be set up at Peacock. In 2020, it was announced that a reboot of the film centered on Cher’s best friend Dionne was in development at the NBCUniversal streamer. Per Variety, the comedy was described, “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?”

Despite the certainly intriguing premise, the series never moved forward. Previously, a television adaptation aired on ABC and UPN from 1996 until 1999. Loosely based on the Jane Austen novel Emma, Clueless also starred Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer, and Dan Hedaya. The film centered on a wealthy and popular high school student who wants to do “good deeds.” She befriends a new student and gives her a makeover while playing matchmaker for her teachers.

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are no strangers to bringing familiar pieces of work back to life. They previously served as executive producers on the Max reboot of Gossip Girl, having co-created the original series. They also worked on the Dynasty reboot and Nancy Drew on The CW. They also co-created the short-lived Apple TV+ drama City on Fire, based on the Garth Risk Hallberg novel of the same name.

As of now, no other information on the new Clueless series has been revealed, but it is only in development. It might be a while until plot details and other casting news is announced, including whether or not Alicia Silverstone could be joined by some former co-stars.