‘Clueless’ Reboot Coming Soon

A Clueless reboot making Cher Horowitz the subject of a mystery is officially in the works at CBS Television Studios, according to Deadline. The studio owns the TV rights to the beloved 1995 feature film, which stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher. The new version, from writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace, Man With a Plan), would center on Dionne (played by Stacey Dash in the film), Cher’s BFF and lifelong right-hand woman.

When Cher disappears, Dionne must take on the pressures of being the new most popular it-girl while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her friend.

Deadline reports that the new version is described as “Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo video, set in a high school that is uniquely 2020 LA.” The hourlong dramatic take on the high school comedy will also be set in high school, and is described as “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look” at the events after the film.

CBS TV Studios is shopping the project to different networks and has interest from multiple bidders, sources say, including The CW.

Corinne Brinkerhoff (No Tomorrow, Jane the Virgin), who has an overall deal with CBS TV Studios, will executive produce the Clueless reboot with producing partner Tiffany Grant and one of the film’s producers, Robert Lawrence. Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the 1995 feature film, is not involved in the new project.

CBS TV Studios’ predecessor, Paramount Network Television, was behind the 1996 half-hour comedy series Clueless, created by Heckerling, which ran for three seasons, one on ABC and two on UPN.

The Clueless TV series, which followed the film’s presence of chronicling the adventures of Cher, a California girl who attends Bronson Alcott High, starred Rachel Blanchard as Cher since Silverstone was not available, with Dash reprising her role as Dionne.

CBS TV Studios is a main supplier of The CW, and has also expanded its streaming portfolio recently. In addition to its CBS All Access slate, the studio currently has three hit series on Netflix — Insatiable (which debuted its Season 2 premiere Friday), Dead to Me (which was renewed for Season 2 weeks after its debut in May), and limited series Unbelievable (which was touted by Netflix in its Q3 earnings report Wednesday). Coming up for the studio is the premiere of Diary of a Female President on Disney+.