'Clueless' Stars Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Reveal If They'd Do Potential Sequel

Is a Clueless reboot in the cards? Stars Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan gave fans a little hope for a return to the '90s classic's world at '90s Con over the weekend, telling Entertainment Tonight it all comes down to what director Amy Heckerling thinks of a reboot. While neither Dash nor Donovan has the decision-making power to greenlight a reboot, there's interest from the actresses for sure.

"I certainly feel like there is a real desire from fans and the public to see that," said Donovan, who recently reunited with Clueless co-star Alicia Silverstone for a Super Bowl ad based on their film. "I mean, I think seeing them as adults and in their lives as grown-ups and with children or without children would be pretty hilarious."

Dash agreed she'd be down for a sequel if Heckerling was on board, adding, "I think seeing them in the same community would be hilarious." When it comes to what Dionne and Amber would be up to in the 28 years since we've seen them, Dash said her fashionista character would fittingly be the fashion editor for a magazine – albeit one whose driver's license might be questionable. "She has a driver," Dash joked. "Actually, no she doesn't."

Amber would also be involved in the world of fashion, Donovan reasoned, although her work ethic definitely hasn't improved since her high school days. "I would like to think that Amber was running a fashion line, but in true to form, she doesn't do that much work," she joked. "She would probably have a very large staff, and have a lot of people working for her, several ex-husbands."

While going back and forth about a possible sequel, Donovan and Dash also made sure to pay tribute to a pivotal cast member who would be missing from the group, Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009 at the age of 32. Dash praised Murphy's "contagious laugh," while Donovan recalled just how special the late actress was. "She just had such a light and magical kind of spirit about her," Donovan said of her late co-star. "She's so fiercely talented. I always describe her as like, a hummingbird. She was just kind of always fluttering. And she was the youngest of all of us, of the main cast. So, it always felt a little bit like – I felt like her big sister almost."