Classic Cartoon Network Shows Coming to HBO Max, and Fans Are Psyched

HBO Max is adding a jolt of Cartoon Network content to its catalog in January, and fans are already feeling nostalgic. Besides adding additional episodes for recent CN favorites Apple & Onion (Season 1B) and Craig of the Creek (Season 2), the streaming service is adding four beloved back catalog titles. Come Jan. 1, Codename: Kids Next Door, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and Ed, Edd n Eddy will be available.

HBO Max did not list specific seasons for each show, so every episode of the programs will presumably be available. It is unclear if the TV movies based on the shows, such as Ed, Edd n Eddy's Big Picture Show and Billy & Mandy's Big Boogey Adventure, will be added with this drop. Those four titles will join the many newer Cartoon Network shows already on HBO Max, as well as fellow throwbacks Dexter's Laboratory, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, The Powerpuff Girls and Teen Titans.

When news of the HBO Max additions spread on Twitter, users were pumped to relive some of their childhood favorites. Many were unaware of HBO Max's catalog and were excited to check it out now that these new Cartoon Network additions were coming.