Classic Cartoon Network Shows Coming to HBO Max, and Fans Are Psyched
HBO Max is adding a jolt of Cartoon Network content to its catalog in January, and fans are already feeling nostalgic. Besides adding additional episodes for recent CN favorites Apple & Onion (Season 1B) and Craig of the Creek (Season 2), the streaming service is adding four beloved back catalog titles. Come Jan. 1, Codename: Kids Next Door, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and Ed, Edd n Eddy will be available.
HBO Max did not list specific seasons for each show, so every episode of the programs will presumably be available. It is unclear if the TV movies based on the shows, such as Ed, Edd n Eddy's Big Picture Show and Billy & Mandy's Big Boogey Adventure, will be added with this drop. Those four titles will join the many newer Cartoon Network shows already on HBO Max, as well as fellow throwbacks Dexter's Laboratory, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, The Powerpuff Girls and Teen Titans.
When news of the HBO Max additions spread on Twitter, users were pumped to relive some of their childhood favorites. Many were unaware of HBO Max's catalog and were excited to check it out now that these new Cartoon Network additions were coming.
So HBO Max and Netflix going head to head to see who really is that girl... hmmm🤔— Jazmine (@sojazz_) December 25, 2020
Ed edd and eddy you say? pic.twitter.com/5xlLwbKbiZ— OT (@big_oh_tea) December 25, 2020
All you had to say was Billy and Mandy. That's my show pic.twitter.com/CqVFw6d6eO— PJ (@PEBPhotography) December 25, 2020
Finally us Cartoon Network kids can shine pic.twitter.com/QC3lh5Osrs— 𝑨𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒆𝑫𝒂𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒕 👼🏾 (@ariieevanitii) December 25, 2020
Some significant additions coming to HBO Max on January 1st as well
✅Ed Edd n Eddy
✅Codename Kids Next Door
✅Courage the Cowardly Dog
✅The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy
✅ 'Batman Beyond
I am binging Courage the Cowardly Dog. I haven't seen that in years. #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/AN4QPO2Hxp— TK🍿 (@RealMovieDude) December 23, 2020