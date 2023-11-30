Chuck Lorre's New Show Just Featured a 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion

It's been a long time coming, but a Two and a Half Men reunion has happened. Creator Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen buried the hatchet from their public fallout years ago to team up for the new Max comedy Bookie. The first episode premiered on Thursday and saw the titular bookie Danny, portrayed by Sebastian Maniscalco, heading to Malibu to track down celebrity client Charlie Sheen and collect a debt from him. He found Sheen at a rehab facility, where he was hosting a weekly poker game.

Said poker game actually includes his former Two and a Half Men co-star, Angus T. Jones. The scene is in homage to the pilot of the CBS sitcom. To make matters even better, their poker buddies are the same ones who got together for the Two and a Half Men poker game back in 2003. Sheen's former on-scree fiancée Jennifer Taylor also made an appearance on the Bookie premiere as a woman at the rehab center who was far from alright.

Lorre spoke to TVLine about recreating the scene and setting up the reunion. He shared that he and Sheen had the same thought when it came to the poker game, as they both wanted to recreate the scene from the pilot episode. "And then the next moment was me calling Angus and saying, 'Hey, Angus! You want a job?' Lorre explained. "And the other guys in that scene were in the [Men] pilot. A couple of the guys – Eddie Gorodetsky and Dan Foster – were writers on Two and a Half Men."

"It was actually almost 20 years to the day that we shot the pilot of Two and a Half Men," Lorre continued. "Only now, instead of being in pajamas and annoying the guys, Angus was in the game, and he was terrific. It was a wonderful thing to reunite with both those guys. It really was."

Angus T. Jones' appearance on Bookie marks his first role since appearing on a single episode of the mini-series Horace and Pete in 2016. He hasn't been in the spotlight much since Two and a Half Men ended eight years ago, only making rare public outings every once in a while. He looked unrecognizable while out and about in Los Angeles in August. Seeing him reunite with Charlie Sheen was definitely a nice surprise for fans of Two and a Half Men, and fans can see it now on Max with the Bookie premiere. All 12 seasons of the sitcom are streaming on Peacock.