How to Watch Christmas Movies for Free Online in 2023

Christmas is just around the corner, and with comes the annual tradition of hunting down holiday movies to stream. Thankfully, we have details on how you can watch some for free online. While many of the biggest streaming services, such as Netflix and Max, require subscriptions, there are still several out there that offer movies and TV shows at no cost to the consumer. Most of them do feature ads while streaming, and also may require setting up an account first, but those are small sacrifices to make in order to line up some great holiday hits.

Some of the best free options would be services like Pluto TV or Amazon's Freevee. Over on Pluto, streamers can check out movies like Deck the Halls, Bad Santa, and Christmas in Tune, starring the iconic Reba McEntire. The service also has Scrooged, a classic dark-comedy Christmas movie with Bill Murray. If you have access to Freevee you can stream Ernest Saves Christmas, Black Christmas (2006), and comedian Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special. YouTube is also offering some great winter watching, at no cost, including Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights, Snow Dogs, and Holiday in Handcuffs.

Another service with free streaming is The Roku Channel, which also manufactures media streaming devices in addition to hosting tons of TV shows and movies. This season Roku is offered great movies such as Miracle on 34th Street, A Christmas Carol (1984), and the classic Rankin & Bass claymation Jack Frost special. Right now, you can stream All American Christmas Carol, Scrooge (1935), and Demi Lovato's Roku Original: A Very Demi Holiday Special. Crackle has the 2004 holiday drama Noel as well, which stars Susan Sarandon, Penelope Cruz, Robin Williams, Paul Walker, and Alan Arkin. There's also some holiday horror here, as streamers can check out Jack Frost (1996) and its 2000 sequel, Jack Frost 2: Revenge of the Mutant Killer Snowman.

Finally, both Vudu and Tubi have a solid selection of holiday titles that can be watched for free. Over on Vudu, streamers will find some great free family-friendly movies like Alone for Christmas, A Princess for Christmas, and A Furry Little Christmas. There is also a bizarre horror flick called The Elf that some might get a kick out of watching. Last but not least, if you have Tubi, you can check out Tyler Perry's a Madea Christmas, Friday After Next, and The Night Before.