Che Diaz Reportedly Cut From 'And Just Like That' Season 3: What to Know About Sara Ramirez's Exit

Sara Ramirez will no longer be on And Just Like That… The Grey's Anatomy alum had been playing non-binary comedian and podcast host Che Diaz since the beginning of the Max series, who also has a relationship with Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes. While it was expected that Ramirez would once again reprise their role for And Just Like That…'s third season, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

The actor had recently taken to Instagram to show support for Palestine, noting, "While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again." It seemed like it was in response to possibly being cut from the Sex and the City revival due to their support. Ramirez, however, added at the bottom that the post "had and has nothing to do with my last job."

Now, it seems like something else was the cause for Sara Ramirez's firing. Insiders tell DailyMail that Che Diaz was a "waste of airtime." They also denied any rumors that Ramirez's support for Palestine was the cause. "Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the cease-fire," the source told the outlet. "Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore. They were on the chopping block since last season. After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore, and fans found them annoying. The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime, and Sara knew it."

Furthermore, it sounds like Che Diaz wasn't really being well-received by the audience. If that is true, it's not surprising to hear that Ramirez was cut from the show, no matter how sad it is. The announcement just came at really bad timing, if Ramirez really was fired due to Che not being very liked. Either way, it's going to be tough not seeing them in Season 3 of And Just Like That…, no matter how better liked or disliked them.

Meanwhile, no filming date on the third season has been announced, but the drama isn't expected to premiere new episodes until at least 2025 due to the strikes. Max renewed And Just Like That… for Season 3 back in August, just days ahead of the Season 2 finale. While not too many details have been released for the new season, fans shouldn't expect Sara Ramirez to return as Che Diaz.