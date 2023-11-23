Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence After 'Scream 7' Firing

Melissa Barrera is speaking out after being fired from Scream 7 due to her comments and posts on the Israel-Hamas war. The initial news broke on Tuesday, with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's exit announced the next day. Her apparent exit was confirmed before the strikes and just now made reports, according to Deadline. Many were still questioning the timing.

According to PEOPLE, Barrera took to Instagram to continue sharing her thoughts on the situation and what is important going forward. "First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people," the actress wrote. "As a Latina, a proud Mexicana. I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need."

"Every person on the earth – regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status – deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom. I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism," she continued. "I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence.

"I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom," she concluded. "Silence is not an option for me."

Even if you disagree on the topic or want to keep out of it, a clear fact is that Scream 7's main star was fired from the movie for sharing opinions you can also find on a news report if you sit to watch. Just seems odd and something they could've have used more tact executing.