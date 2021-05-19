'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Joins 'Sex and the City' Revival

✖

Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez has officially joined And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City revival series. Ramirez, who identifies as queer and non-binary — using she/they pronouns — will be playing a new character named Che Diaz. According to ET, HBO Max describes Diaz as "a stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

In a statement on Ramirez's casting, Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King said, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show." Ramirez joins returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Kristen Davis as Charlotte.

Previously, ET reported that a source close to the show revealed that producers were looking to diversify the cast more. "They are looking to cast two Black women and one South Asian woman for these roles," the source told the outlet. Around the same time, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys confirmed these claims to TVLine. "[They] didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast [because] it's not reflective of New York," Bloys stated. "So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."

Two cast members who will not be returning for the new show are Chris Noth, who played Carrie's on-again-off-again love Mr. Big, and the fourth member of the show's original squad, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha. Neither stars have issued public comments on not appearing in the show revival, but Noth has been dodging questions about his involvement with the future of the franchise for years now. As for Cattrall, she and Parker reportedly had a falling out after the second Sex and the City film, though Parker has publicly refuted any bad blood exists between the two of them.