'And Just Like That' Season 3 Fate Revealed

Max has renewed And Just Like That... for Season 3. This announcement was made just a few days before the series' Season 2 finale, which will air on Max on Aug. 24. The show's second season premiered on June 22, Variety reported. "We are thrilled to spend more time in the 'Sex And The City' universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer and showrunner Michael Patrick King. 'And Just Like That…' here comes season three." In addition to developing the series, King serves as executive producer and showrunner. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis also executive produce. HBO's Sex and the City series was created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name.

"We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, 'And Just Like That…' ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for Max. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers." In Season 2, Parker, Davis, and Nixon return to their roles from the original series to reprise their roles, while Kim Cattrall is also set to reprise her role from the original series in a cameo appearance at the end of the season.

Cattrall filmed her cameo on March 22 in New York City, Variety reported, noting that she did so "without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series." In Cattrall's Season 2 finale cameo, her character will reportedly speak with Carrie Bradshaw on the phone. The actress, 66, opened up about how she came to make the unexpected cameo on The View in June. "It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' and I went, 'Hmm, Let me get creative,'" Cattrall shared. "And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I'm going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did." The well-known Field is responsible for costuming for the cast of Sex and the City, both in the original series and in its two spinoff movies, but she did not return for And Just Like That... However, Field made an exception for Samantha, giving the character her signature style again for the series.