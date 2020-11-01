'Chappelle's Show' Is Now on Netflix

✖

Chappelle's Show was added to Netflix on Sunday, allowing fans to binge-watch one of the most beloved comedy series of all time. Dave Chappelle's sketch comedy series ran from 2003 to 2006 on Comedy Central, and now it is available on three different streaming platforms — Netflix, CBS All Access and HBO Max. This announcement is timed perfectly, since Chappelle himself is scheduled to host Saturday Night Live next weekend.

Chappelle's Show is an iconic variety show comprised of sketches and stand-up routines from the mind of the beloved comic. It is not only a cult classic, but a turning point in Chappelle's career, since the comedian left the show at the height of its success. Chappelle took time off from entertaining in general at that point, but he has seen a surge in popularity recently as he returned with several stand-up specials on Netflix. Now, fans who found him there can see the basis of his legendary status.

Even the home video release of Chappelle's Show has been contentious at times. Chappelle walked away from the show with little warning in 2006, in the middle of production on Season 3. Before long, re-runs were airing in syndication on various networks. This was unusual for a show with so few episodes. Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN at the time, Chappelle expressed disdain at the idea of Comedy Central airing his unfinished material, which they ultimately did.

The incomplete season was released on DVD as Chappelle's Show: The Lost Episodes, and Chappelle was angry. He told Oprah Winfrey that he intended to donate half of the money from the DVD sales to charity. He remained elusive, but made some spontaneous appearances at stand-up venues around that time.

Chappelle began working full time as a comedian again in 2015, and it did not take long for him to reach new heights. In November of 2016, Netflix announced a massive deal with Chappelle to produce multiple new stand-up specials. That began with Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin in March of 2017, followed by Equanimity in September. Since the deal went well, Chappelle continued with The Bird Revelation and Sticks & Stones in December.

Chappelle has since made two more stand-up specials with Netflix, and other content as well. However, these new releases have arguably drummed up even more controversy than his previous work, touching on social and political topics that tend to leave many viewers furious. In particular, Chappelle's jokes about the transgender community over the last four years have been heavily criticized.



Chappelle's Show is streaming now on Netflix, along with his five most recent stand-up specials. Chappelle's Show is also available on HBO Max and CBS All Access.