ViacomCBS Debuts Expanded, Enhanced CBS All Access Platform

CBS All Access has made some major additions to its streaming platform. On Thursday, parent company ViacomCBS announced on Thursday that more than 3,500 individual episodes will be added over the coming weeks, including series from BET, MTV, Nickelodeon and more.

Among them, Comedy Central classics including Chappelle's Show, Strangers with Candy and more seasons of Reno 911. MTV will be contributing a significant amount of reality TV, including Teen Mom 2, Laguna Beach and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. For kids' programming, Rugrats, Spongebob Squarepants and all of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be coming in from Nickelodeon. On the film side of things, Paramount Pictures will be adding more titles from its substantial library, as well.

CBS All Access also has plenty of new content coming down the pipe, including new seasons of Big Brother and Star Trek: Discovery. There's also the new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, an untitled Richard Linklater project and its all-new adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand coming out before the end of the year.

In addition to the added content, CBS All Access has also gotten a significant overhaul across all major device platforms, which now offers features like advanced recommendations, curated homepages, new content categories, and a new central hub. This all comes after the service just expanded its sports content, including the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, both of which will run through late August.

Some of these changes were foretold CBS All Access programming chief Julie McNamara back in May, when the platform announced it would significantly increase its film library. "Expanding CBS All Access' library of films with these iconic titles from Paramount Pictures is just one of the many ways we're integrating the phenomenal catalog of IP available to us within the ViacomCBS family," McNamara said in a press release. "The service is on a growth trajectory with two record-breaking months in March and April, and we look forward to bringing even more premium content and value to our subscribers in the coming months."

A subscription to CBS All Access s $5.99 per month with ads, or $9.99 without. Both come with a 15 percent discount for anyone who pays for a year in advance, making them $59.99 per year and $99.99 per year, respectively. There's also a free one-month free trial for those who want to check out the content without committing ahead of time.