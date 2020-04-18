CBS All Access: ‘NCIS’ and 6 Other Shows to Catch up on During Quarantine

Many Americans, and many around the world, are currently under self-quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Considering that many are staying indoors during this crisis, individuals are trying to find ways in which to pass the time. Of course, one of the tried and true pastimes that people have been turning to is television. For those who are looking for an extensive amount of streaming options during this time, one only needs to turn to CBS All Access. Not only can you catch up on shows that have aired on CBS via CBS All Access, but there are also shows exclusively on the service that you can check out.

CBS All Access is CBS’ official streaming service that showcases all of the network’s programming. The service begins at $5.99 per month (with limited commercials), but there are ways that you can check it out for free. CBS All Access typically grants a free trial for new users. However, amidst this coronavirus crisis, the service recently announced that it would be free for users, many of whom are stuck at home self-isolating. The news was announced on March 24 by Sir Patrick Stewart and entailed that you can use the code “GIFT” in order to get a free month of CBS All Access.

So, if you’re looking for some new things to watch during the quarantine, CBS All Access provides you with some great options. What exactly can you watch on the streaming service? From NCIS to Survivor, there’s something for everyone.

‘Star Trek: Picard’

Stewart announced CBS All Access’ free month for users in advance of the release of Star Trek: Picard‘s finale, which came to the streaming service on Thursday. But, even though the series ended recently, if you have CBS All Access, you can binge-watch the whole season to see what all of the talk has been about.

‘NCIS’

NCIS recently ended its season early on Tuesday. (Like many other shows, NCIS was forced to wrap production early due to the coronavirus crisis.) In case you’re not caught up on Season 17, now is the perfect time to get watching.

‘The Good Fight’

The Good Fight airs exclusively on CBS All Access. Season 4 of the show, which features Christine Baranski in the starring role, premiered on April 9.

‘Survivor’

Survivor is currently airing Season 40, which has seen past winners from the show competing to see who can become the sole Survivor. If you want to be caught up by the time the finale rolls around, on May 13, you’re definitely going to need to see all of the action you missed.

‘All Rise’

One of CBS’ newest programs, All Rise, has been forced to get creative during this health crisis. The show reportedly returned to production recently for a virtually made social distancing episode, per Deadline. It will surely be a major change of pace from the series’ usual episodes, which are all currently available on CBS All Access.

‘Broke’

In case you’re in need of a laugh amidst this difficult time, your best bet is to check out one of CBS’ many hilarious comedy programs. One of the network’s latest comedy projects, Broke, even features NCIS alum Pauley Perrette in the starring role.

‘SEAL Team’

Like NCIS and many other shows, SEAL Team was forced to shut production down early due to the coronavirus crisis, as star David Boreanaz expressed on Twitter. But, just as he wrote, the latest season of SEAL Team has been “great” and fans can see that fact for themselves courtesy of CBS All Access.