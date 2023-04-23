Beloved Home/Garden Reality Show Returns After 3-Year Hiatus

One of our favorite home/garden shows is back after nearly three years away. Cabinland, the YouTube show chronicling one couple's attempt to build a series of small cabin structures for their Pacific Northwest homestead. After shutting down the documentary/reality series in 2020 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, stars Sara Underwood and Jacob Witzling are back with a much-awaited update.

The new episode, which serves as a proper season finale of Season 2, shows the final product of their "castle cabin." the castle cabin is a structure made of smaller connected cabin sections that now serves as the couple's home. It's a cozy, stunning piece of architecture that is something out of most people's dreams.

In the home tour video, the couple makes sure to mention that Season 2, Episode 4 won't be Cabinland's last. Season 3 is on the way, and, while they didn't spill details on what's to come, they seem to be chronicling life at their second homestead, "Desert Cabinland."

"That's the end of Season 2 about the castle cabin," Witzling said at the end of the episode. "Thank you so much to everyone who helped us and supported us along the way we hope you come back for Season 3. We have so many projects and so many things on the horizon.

To batch up with the couple's projects in the three years since the previous Cabinland episode, you can pop over to their Instagram pages to see the progress on projects, such as a "cactus cabin." You can find Underwood, who is known for her past work with Playboy and G4TV's Attack of the Show!, on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and OnlyFans. She also co-owns Sugar Taco, a plant-based Mexican food restaurant with locations in California. Witzling can be found on Instagram and TikTok.

Season 1 and Season 2 of Cabinland are streaming on YouTube.