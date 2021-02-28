Sara Underwood's Instagram Photos Are Truly Out of This World

Sara Underwood is living a life like no other! The Playboy model and former Attack of the Show! co-host is currently residing at Cabinland, a series of tiny cabins and structures built by her and her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, in the Pacific Northwest. It's an unreal setting that leads to some spectacular imagery of the model (who's also known by her full name, Sara Jean Underwood).

Underwood, who was Playboy's Miss July 2006 and 2007 Playmate of the Year, poses in the forest and with their one-of-a-kind cabins and amenities for lots of shots. However, Underwood, who is 36 years old and boasts impressive followings on Instagram, Patreon and OnlyFans, doesn't limit her photos to just homebound snaps. In recent months, she's also shared some tropical throwback from her travels abroad. Scroll through to see some of the best images Underwood has shared with her 8.8 million Instagram followers as of late.