HGTV Star Galey Alix Seriously Injured in Home Accident

Less than a month away from the premiere of her new HGTV series, Galey Alix will be on the sidelines for a bit, possibly putting the series on hold for a moment until she heals up. The 29-year-old shared details on her Instagram page, letting fans know about her injury and the slow recovery involved, according to Heavy.

For those unfamiliar with the social media star, she is best known for her work on Wall Street with her day job and her talents with interior design when she's not financing the night away. Her popularity on social media is not in question, which is likely why she went there to reveal her injury.

"I pretty seriously injured my chest cavity (as in, inside my lungs) Sunday night while trying to move a super heavy table solo," she admitted on Instagram. "I haven't been able to move (or sleep) since the injury because the pain is so intense."

Alix was eventually told that she was dealing with costochondritis, sharing that the symptoms do seem to line up. "This is EXACTLY what I have," she told her followers. "If you've ever experienced this, you know how bad it is."

As Heavy details, the Mayo Clinic defines the condition as an "inflammation of the cartilage that connects a rib to the breastbone." Given the location and the general understanding of that kind of injury, the pain is no joke. Heavy adds that it can mimic the symptoms of a heart attack or another serious heart issue.

"Wild how many people are messaging me they've had Costochondritis too! It's actually nice to know this isn't a super rare thing, but I HATE that you've experienced this pain too," Alix added later. "Honestly this is the most physically painful thing I've ever had to deal with."

It also taught a simple, important lesson to Alix before she debuts with HGTV. "What you can learn from my mistake," she writes. "DO NOT TRY TO LIFT HEAVY ASS FURNITURE BY YOURSELF. Yes, EVEN IF YOU ARE SUPER HEAD STRONG. IT IS OKAY TO WAIT AND HAVE SOMEONE HELP YOU! Otherwise you might get this same injury and seriously regret it."