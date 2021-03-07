✖

Sara Underwood has mastered the costume change! The model, 36, used a little video magic to change outfits in her latest Instagram video. Underwood, who's also known by her full name Sara Jean Underwood, shared a fun clip on Wednesday showing off two Fashion Nova looks, one for day and one for night. The former Attack of the Show! co-host playfully obscures the camera to transition between takes and ensembles.

Underwood starts the clip in glasses and a lacey, sheer nighttime outfit. She yawns and pours a cup of coffee as she stands inside her home located in Cabinland, the homestead of tiny cabins and amenities she and boyfriend Jacob Witzling built. She gives a surprised look towards the camera before swatting at it as the "flash, bam, alakazam" lyrics from Nat King Cole's "Orange Colored Sky" play.

On the final hit, Underwood has a totally new Fashion Nova fit on. The Playboy model wears a yellow cocktail dress with a floral design. She also has pink lipstick and matching pink earrings as she holds a wine glass. The bubbly clip has been watched over 2.2 million times, with more than 207,000 Instagram users also "liking" the post.

Those are impressive numbers, but they're to be expected due to Underwood, who appeared in the movies Miss March and Epic Movie, having a following of 8.8 million on Instagram. Her following has only grown over the years, starting when she was Playboy's Miss July 2006. She went on to become the 2007 Playmate of the Year, pop up on E!'s The Girls Next Door, and appeared on 148 Attack of the Show! episodes at the end of the G4TV program's first run.

Now Underwood has leagues of followers on social media platforms, as well as on Patreon and OnlyFans. She also stars in the YouTube series all about the construction of Cabinland (titled Cabinland), which also boasts an impressive following in its own right. She often combines her modeling talents with the picturesque views and unusual amenities of her Pacific Northwest home with stunning results.