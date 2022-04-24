Sara Underwood Reveals Huge Life Update

✖

Sara Underwood and boyfriend Jacob Witzling have begun a new chapter together, recently revealing they purchased a new property. For those unfamiliar with the couple's Instagram and YouTube exploits, this isn't just some simple ready-to-move-in home purchase. Instead, the couple is in the process of building a whole new homestead. Witzling and Underwood, who is also known by her full name Sara Jean Underwood, have built up a Pacific Northwest property known as "Cabinland;" now, they're making a "Desert Cabinland."

"Y'all we've done it...again! [Jacob] and I found the perfect location for a Desert Cabinland!" the former Playboy model wrote on Instagram. "After road tripping for months in the southwest and literally following the stars, we came upon this magical place. We have so many ideas and ways we hope to honor this space, this little slice of heaven on earth, and we can't wait to start sharing this new adventure with all of you!"

Witzling added, "It's been almost 4 decades on this planet and I finally feel like I've found my home. Sunny all the time and surrounded by cactus and coyotes. I am now the color of a lobster, wear nothing but my underwear most days because it's too hot to wear anything else and I'm not sure if I'll ever leave."

The former host G4 TV's Attack of the Show! has shared several more updates on the property, including the first completed portion, an outdoor shower she branded "100milliontrillion percent a success."

"The first thing we've made at our desert Cabinland is quite possibly the most important," Witzling said about the shower. "Built with saguaro bones and flagstone, there's nothing more soothing than standing on a warm flat rock in the desert, as water pours over you from head to toe and you watch the most magnificent sunset you've ever seen." He also detailed how exactly it works, telling an Instagram commenter, "The water comes from a well that's 280 feet deep. We got an on demand water heater that runs off propane and the only electricity needed is a D battery."

The couple have continued to work on "Desert Cabinland," showing progress on projects, such as a "cactus cabin." It's unclear if the couple plan to revive their YouTube show Cabinland, which ended when the coronavirus pandemic began, to document this new build. In the meantime, Underwood has remained active on Instagram, Twitter, OnlyFans and Patreon. She also co-owns Sugar Taco, a plant-based Mexican food restaurant with locations in California. Season 1 and Season 2 of Cabinland are streaming on YouTube.