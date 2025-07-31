‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Casts Love Interest

Buffy the Vampire Slayer has a new love interest.

Deadline reports that Kingston Vernes has joined the upcoming reboot pilot on Hulu in a guest role.

The actor is set to play Carson, a Junior Olympian and popular student at New Sunnydale Academy, who catches the eye of new Slayer Nova (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and starts noticing her after a life-changing event. Although Vernes is only guest starring in the pilot, he’s expected to have a major recurring role if the show moves forward.

Sarah Michelle Gellar will be reprising her role as the titular Buffy Summers and will also serve as executive producer. Vernes also joins previously announced series regulars Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, Daniel Di Tomasso, and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman wrote the pilot, which is directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. The untitled reboot comes from 20th Television and Searchlight TV.

Kingston Vernes can most recently be seen in the films So Cold the River, The Survivor, Mank, BAB, and Honey Boy, as well as the television series Undone. The new reboot will mark Vernes’ first starring role on a TV show, and his first role since So Cold the River in 2022. The horror drama also starred Ruth Kaufman, Bill Simmons, Bethany Joy Lenz, Alyssa Reiner, David Myers Gregory, and Andrew J. West, and was written and directed by Paul Shoulberg.

After Gellar expressed interest in doing a Buffy reboot in December, it was announced in February that a revival was officially in the works at Hulu with Gellar attached. As of now, it’s unknown if any other original cast members will return, but Gellar previously shared her hopes that that will be the case, even alluding to dead characters making a comeback, which wouldn’t exactly be a first for Buffy.

Additional details surrounding the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot have not been released, but as casting continues on the show, it might not be too much longer until more information is shared. Buffy ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, with spinoff Angel airing for five seasons from 1999 to 2004, so the wait will be worth it. In the meantime, both shows are streaming on Hulu, where they might soon be joined by the new reboot.