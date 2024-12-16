Sarah Michelle Gellar Open to ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar has changed her tune about a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. Now the 90’s icon is open to reprising her role. She made the revelation during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect,” she explained, adding, “But watching ‘[And Just Like That…]’ and seeing ‘[Dexter: Original Sin],’ and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

She says a prequel wouldn’t be the road she’d prefer to go down. Instead, there are plenty of other options for the potential series.

“It could be anything,” Gellar added. “It’s a universe. It makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

The series is a supernatural drama created by writer and director Joss Whedon based on the 1992 film, also written by Whedon. It ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003. The series birthed a cult-like following with many lines of merchandise and products including novels, comics, video games, clothing, accessories, and more.

Prior to her change of heart, Gellar was strong in her stance that she was against any type of reboot. In 2023, IndieWire reported that she was done with Buffy the during an interview with SFX Magazine. “I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn’t need to be done,” she said at the time. “We wrapped that up. ​​I am all for them continuing the story because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”