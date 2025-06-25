‘Buffy’ Reboot Will ‘Bring Back Everyone Who Has Died’ — If Sarah Michelle Gellar Gets Her Way

We already found out Buffy is back earlier this year, but she might not be the only one.

The upcoming reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was announced this past February, with 15-year-old Star Wars star Ryan Kiera Armstrong playing the new Slayer alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar returning as her mentor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This new version of Buffy was conceived by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, who will also direct the first episode. Gellar spoke with Vanity Fair about her reluctance to bring the series back, until Zhao came up with an idea that caused her to see the franchise with fresh eyes.

“For so many years, I said no to a possible return of the series,” Gellar said. “I didn’t want to reintroduce something we had already seen. I waited for the right time to come. Then Chloé, a big Buffy fan, proposed the project to me, and I accepted. The gestation was long. It’s been three years, and we’re still working on it.”

Gellar shared details about the tone of the series, saying it’d be more akin to the lighthearted nature of the first few Buffy seasons. But the most interesting tidbit came near the end, when Gellar revealed plot details and said “[her] dream is to bring back everyone who has died.”

“We will try to find a balance between new and old characters… One of the surprising aspects of Buffy is that it’s always been a crossover series,” she said. “We’re trying to figure out how to modernize the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media. What we want to explore are the space-time boundaries that affect society today.”