‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Alum Confirms Absence From Hulu Reboot

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot on Hulu will officially be down an original cast member.

Eliza Dushku confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that that part of her life is over.

“People ask me all the time if I miss it. And I don’t,” she said in regard to her acting career. “Again, not because it wasn’t fulfilling. It was, and I did it for 25 years. I’ve met people who point out to me that I have lived these two lives, and I value both of them. But I think that was part of my story, and now I get to do this other life, and it’s beautifully rich.”

Eliza Dushku (Photo by Andrew H Walker/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Dushku joined Buffy in Season 3 as Faith Lehane, a Slayer who is initially an ally to the main characters, but later takes on a more villainous role following numerous events in her life. She briefly appeared in Season 4 and Season 7, as well as several episodes throughout spinoff Angel’s run. While it may be a disappointment that fans won’t be able to look forward to Faith’s return for the new series, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

The Bring It On star retired from acting eight years ago after allegedly experiencing sexual harassment on the set of the CBS drama Bull. She recurred in the first season and was promoted to series regular for Season 2, but after filing a complaint against lead Michael Weatherly for making sexually suggestive comments, she was fired. In 2018, the network reached a confidential settlement with Dushku, paying her her anticipated salary over four seasons as a regular cast member. Since then, Dushku has been working as a therapist and focusing on mental health advocacy.

Getty Images

Charisma Carpenter also previously revealed she is not returning as Cordelia Chase. As of now, Sarah Michelle Gellar Gellar is the only one coming back, but there have been reports that fans will be seeing some more familiar faces as the next generation of Slayers is introduced. The pilot will be directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, with Ryan Kiera Armstrong leading the new cast as the Chosen One. The series will also star Sarah Bock, Ava Jean, Faly Rakotohavana, Jack Cutmore-Scott, and Daniel di Tomasso.

The Buffy reboot is still in the pilot stages, but it’s likely if and when the show moves forward at Hulu, more original stars will sign on. If anything, fans can still watch the original series and Angel on Hulu.