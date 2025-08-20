Charisma Carpenter Finally Reveals If She’ll Appear in the ‘Buffy’ Reboot

Charisma Carpenter gave Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans a disappointing update about her role, or lack thereof, in the forthcoming reboot. In a TikTok video, the actress, who appeared as Cordelia Chase in both the mothership series and Angel spinoff, told fans they won’t see her in the new series.

“Hey, I get asked this a lot: ‘Are you doing the reboot?’ And I thought I would address it,” she began in response to a comment from fans. “I am not in the reboot. I am not in the pilot. I don’t even know if the show has been picked up to go to series. I assume it will be.”

Carpenter also spoke about her Buffy rewatch podcast titled The Bitch Is Back. She says the title is not associated with the show.

“It was not intended to sound coded in any kind of way, alluding to the fact that I was admitting to being in the reboot,” she said. “People were also then commenting, ‘Oh is this… Are you saying?’ like it was an easter egg à la Taylor Swift. Not at all. I have not had a conversation with any of the powers that be to include Cordelia at this point.”

Carpenter’s character was one of the original characters in the supernatural drama for the first three seasons, and she switched over in the same role in the 1999 Angel spinoff for an additional four seasons before being killed off in the fifth and final season.

After previously debunking a reboot, saying the series needed to be preserved for what it was, Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the Buffyverse was returning. The series first aired for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003. Gellar told Vanity Fair Italia of the reboot, “It will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original. We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well.”

A premiere date or home for the reboot has yet to be announced.