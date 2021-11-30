Netflix Just Removed a Gripping Mystery Series

Netflix subscribers will have to look elsewhere if they want to watch one of the most critically acclaimed British crime dramas from the 2010s. As of Nov. 16, all three seasons of Broadchurch are no longer available. The series was created by Chris Chibnall and featured David Tennant and Olivia Colman as two police detectives in a fictional southwest English town.

Broadchurch is available to stream on other outlets. Amazon Prime subscribers can watch all 24 episodes if they are also subscribed to the PBS Masterpiece channel, which costs $5.99 per month, in addition to their Amazon Prime subscription. Episodes can also be purchased on Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play. The show is also available to own on Blu-Ray and DVD.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Broadchurch originally aired on ITV in the U.K., beginning in March 2013. Tennet played DI Alec Hardy and Colman played DS Ellie Miller. The first season centered on the death of 11-year-old Danny Latimer and how it changed the town. Future Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker played Danny’s mother, while Andrew Buchanan played his father. In Season 2, which aired in 2015, the show followed the aftermath of Danny’s killer being brought to justice and how Hardy’s past haunted him. Season 3 debuted in 2017 and followed a new case, with Julie Hesmondhalgh playing a local woman who is raped during a birthday party.

The series was met with widespread critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic. In 2014, Fox aired an American adaptation titled Gracepoint, with Chibnall returning and Tennant playing a new character, Det. Emmett Carver. Anna Gunn played his partner, also named Ellie Miller. The show was not as well-received as Broadchurch, and a second season was not ordered. There is also a French adaptation, titled Malaterra.

Chibnall has no plans to write a fourth Broadchurch season. In a 2017 interview with BBC Radio, he said there was “absolutely” no chance of it happening. “That is it and there will be no more after this one, absolutely,” he said at the time.

Although Broadchurch left Netflix, fans of the two leads can still find them there. Colman played Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, and also voiced a character in The Mitchells vs. The Machines. She also starred in the 2016-2018 series Flowers, which is streaming on Netflix. Her next movie, The Lost Daughter, will be released on Netflix on Dec. 31. As for Tennant, he starred in Jessica Jones and Criminal: United Kingdom, which are both on Netflix.