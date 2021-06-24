✖

Netflix's 2021 release schedule is its most packed to date, with new original movies hitting the streaming service every week. However, despite this constant influx of new content, one new animated film had been in Netflix's Top 10 for three months since its release. The Mitchells vs. The Machines tells the story of a family that finds themselves in the middle of a robot apocalypse while on a road trip and have to work together to save the world instead of enjoying their vacation. Starring Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph, The Mitchells vs. The Machines continues Netflix's trend of family films being its most popular.

Forbes crunched the numbers and found that since implementing the Top 10 ranking, The Mitchells vs. The Machines is the fifth most popular film on Netflix of all time, coming in after Despicable Me, We Can Be Heroes, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and The Grinch. This ranking also proves that its the second most popular Netflix original film, after just three months, with We Can Be Heroes coming in the first place, Hubie Halloween in third place, Thunder Force in fourth place, and The Old Guard in fifth place.

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines has also been considered groundbreaking for its LGBTQIA representation, as the protagonist, Katie, played by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, is queer. "I love that Katie's queer," Jacobson told Pride. "I'm queer, so it was so refreshing to get to play a teen queer girl in an animated movie. That's not something I've done before, and I haven't really seen that that much. I definitely didn't grow up with that. I think it's so important for young people to see that."

"The [movie] is about a fracture in a family, and it has nothing to do with fact that Katie is queer, it's just something that's only celebrated and accepted in her family," Jacobson continued. "I think it's so rad for kids to see it. Maybe even more rad for parents to see it. So I was really, really excited to be a part of that story."