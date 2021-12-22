‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: When Will the CBS Series Return in 2022?

Blue Bloods fans are itching for more of the Reagan family amid the CBS show’s Season 12 holiday hiatus. New episodes of Blue Bloods return on Jan. 7, 2022, nearly a month after the last episode aired on Dec. 10 ahead of the hiatus. Returning from its hiatus with the 10th episode of the season, Blue Bloods will have plenty of cliffhangers to pick up on for the second half of the season.

The last episode of Blue Bloods that aired pre-hiatus saw Sloane Thompson (Alex Kingston) return to the field when a cyber-attack threatened the NYPD. Meanwhile, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) assisted the British Commander in tracking down an elusive suspect. Then Erin Reagan’s potential career in politics may have come to a halt as she questioned her campaign for office.

Blue Bloods returns in January with an episode titled “Old Friends.” In a CBS press release, fans get a sneak peek at what will happen: “An illegal drug shipment arriving in New York City forces Danny to partner up with his Texas Ranger associate, Major Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett), to find the narcotics before they flood the streets. Also, Jamie makes a concerning discovery about a former mentor as he helps a neighbor handle a gambling debt, and Frank (Tom Selleck) receives pushback from Mayor Chase over his handling of a brawl between demonstrators and police officers at a protest.”

In addition to Lovett, Blue Bloods Season 12 will also feature special guest star Jimmy Buffett in the episode airing the following week – Jan. 14 – titled “On the Arm.” CBS revealed of the upcoming episode, “Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct.”