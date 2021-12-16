‘Sex and the City’ Star Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by 2 Women

Sex and the City star Chris Noth is facing sexual assault accusations, with two women coming forward with violation claims against the actor. According to The Hollywood Reporter the two women — Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31 — do not know each other, but both separately approached the outlet months apart to share their claims. The outlet states that Zoe and Lily — pseudonyms that THR is using for the women — came forward after seeing press for the new , And Just Like That. [Please Note: The following story contains graphic depictions of sexual assault.]

The alleged encounters took place in 2004 and 2015. THR reports that Lily reached out to them in August, writing in an email, “I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims.” Then, in October, Zoe contacted the outlet, advising that she works in the entertainment industry and is not comfortable revealing her identity for fear of retaliation for coming forward with her claims. However, she stated that “seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me.” She added, “For so many years, I buried it,” but decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is.”

Zoe claims that she met Noth while working at a firm where he regularly did business. They struck up a casual acquaintanceship, which led to her visiting his West Hollywood apartment on occasion. Zoe alleges that the last time she saw Noth, they kissed, but then he tore her clothes off and raped her when she tried to leave.

Lily alleged that she met Noth while working as a server in New York City. One night he invited her to dinner and afterward they went back to his apartment. She claims that while they were there, Noth raped her orally and vaginally. Notably, both women allege that Noth raped them in front of mirrors.

THR reached out to Noth for a statement, and he did reply. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth stated. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”