'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts After Netflix Series Earns Multiple Nominations

Regé-Jean Page is a very "happy" man after Bridgerton secured its first-ever Emmy nominations on Tuesday. The Shondaland Regency-era Netflix drama, based on Julia Quinn's romance novels of the same name, scored a total of 12 nominations, including Best Drama Series and Julie Andrews for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. After Page landed a nod for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, the actor didn't hesitate to react.

Shortly after the nominations were read, Page said "it's a joy to be seen" in an Instagram post highlighting the many nominations Bridgerton received. The breakout star noted the 12 nominations were handed down "for the dazzling group of artists," with the series also receiving recognition for period costumes, casting, cinematography, directing, and original title music. Page also applauded the 2020 film Syvlie's Love, in which she stars as Chico Sweetney, for receiving a nomination for Outstanding Television Movie. The actor said he is "1 happy, tired boy who gets to be a part of it all."

Bridgerton's numerous nominations come as little surprise given the show's massive success on the platform. Debuting on the platform on Christmas Day, Bridgerton Season 1 reached 82 million households within the first 28 days of its premiere, a number that exceeded the streamer's initial projections by 19 million. That number made Bridgerton Netflix's biggest series ever, beating out the previous record-holder The Witcher. Amid its success, Netflix was quick to hand the series a Season 2 renewal. The series' sophomore run will focus on the oldest Bridgerton brother, Lord Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, and will undergo one very noticeable change: Page will not be involved.

In April, the show's very own Lady Whistledown confirmed, "we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family." Dynevor will remain part of the cast. Confirming his exit, Page said "it's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke."

Amid his Emmy nomination for Best Actor, Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly he is "so happy" for Page and that "it was such a privilege to work with Regé on the first season, and he is our duke and he will always be our duke." He added that the recognition is "beyond well-deserved." Bridgerton Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date. The series has already been renewed through Season 4, with Netflix also having ordered a spinoff series set to center on a young Queen Charlotte.