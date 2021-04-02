'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Speaks out Following Season 2 Exit

✖

After it was announced Friday afternoon that Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page was not returning for Season 2 of the Netflix period drama, the breakout star took to Instagram to thank fans for the "ride of a lifetime." In an initial announcement shared in typical Bridgerton fashion with a message penned by Lady Whistledown herself, it was revealed with the sophomore season focusing on the Count of Viscount (Jonathan Bailey), Page's character would not be returning. Page followed up the news with a photo of himself tipping his hat while riding a horse, thanking fans for the journey.

"The ride of a lifetime," the 31-year-old actor wrote. "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family — not just on-screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

While it was revealed in Lady Whistledown's news announcement that Daphne, the Duke of Hastings' wife "will remain a devoted wife and sister" to the Viscount, "the upcoming social season and what it has to offer" includes "more intrigue and romance than [viewers] may be able to bear." Page's co-star — none other than Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) — also took to social media shortly after the news, revealing there was a lot more to come with Season 2. "Season One was just the tip of the Bridgerton iceberg, just you wait to see what we have in store... " she wrote. "And you can trust me, I would know after all."

According to Deadline, Page was solely contracted through the first season of the show with the plan always being for him to only appear in the premiere set as to align with the first Bridgerton book, The Duke And I. The British-born actor known for his roles in the 2016 Roots and ABC's For the People, starred as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, alongside Phoebe Dynevor's portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton. Their fiery romance was the center focus of the first group of episodes, with Daphne continuing her role in the series.

Adapted from the beloved books by Julia Quinn, the first season of Bridgerton follows a group of esteemed families in British high society through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown — voiced by the great, Julie Andrews. The series was one of the network's highly-anticipated projects from Shonda Rhimes, who signed an eight-show deal with Netflix in 2017. Bridgerton, which broke streaming records for Netflix upon its debut, is now available to watch on the platform.