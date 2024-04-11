'Bridgerton' Season 3 Trailer Teases 'Romancing Mr. Bridgerton's Penelope and Colin Romance

A new scandal sheet has just dropped for the ton. A little more than a month out from the season premiere, Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer for Bridgerton Season 3, the streamer's hit Shondaland period drama that will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, as told in Julia Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Set to drop the first batch of episodes on Thursday, May 16, with Part 2 following in June, Season 3 of the popular historical fiction-romance series shifts focus to the romantic journey of yet another sibling in the elite Bridgerton clan in 19th century England. Per an official synopsis, "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

Having returned from his summer travels, Colin, meanwhile, is "disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

At a Bridgerton fan even in London in February, Rhimes and Quinn confirmed an anticipated book-to-episode adaptation, sharing that the beloved moment in Quinn's fourth novel where Penelope wraps up Colin's hand after he accidentally cuts it made it into the show. Episode titles were also revealed, with the season premiere titled "Out of the Shadows," followed by "How Bright the Moon," "Forces of Nature," "Old Friends," "Tick Tock," "Romancing Mr. Bridgerton," "Joining of Hands," and "Into the Light."

Along with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton starring as the season's love interests, Bridgerton Season 3 stars Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey, Hannah Dodd, Florence Hunt and Will Tinston as the Bridgerton siblings, with Ruth Gemmell appearing as their mother. Other cast includes Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Simone Ashley, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Martins Imhangbe, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi and Kathryn Drysdale, with newcomers Daniel Francis, James Phoon and Sam Phillips. Phoebe Dynevor, starred as Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons, will not return.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 drop on Netflix on Thursday, May 16. The final four episodes will then premiere on Thursday, June 13.