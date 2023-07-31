'Bridgerton' Season 3 Cast Shakeup Revealed

Bridgerton is coming back for a new season at Netflix, but — in a major shakeup — one of the show's main stars won't be joining the rest of the cast. Just Jared recently shared an update on who fans can expect to see when Bridgerton Season 3 eventually debuts, and the outlet noted that Phoebe Dynevor has officially exited the series. The British actress was a main star of Bridgerton Season 1 and reprised her role as Daphne Bridgerton for a few episodes in Season 2.

Bridgerton is produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder) through her Shondaland company, and is based on a series of novels by author Julia Quinn. Season 1 debuted on Netflix on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) in 2020, and very quickly became hit with streamers. The story is set around the competitive world of Regency-era London's Ton, during the season when debutantes are presented at court. Bridgerton Season 2 launched in March 2022, continuing the romantic exploits and adventures of the affluent British family.

Series creator Chris Van Dusen previously spoke about the news season during a Today interview, saying at the time, "We are going to be starting filming later this spring in London, and we're all so excited." He then added how he knew the "cast cannot wait to get back to it, and neither can I." Van Dusen followed up by sharing share some details about Season 2, revealing how it would revolve more around Jonathan Bailey's character, Anthony Bridgerton.

"We left him at the end of the season at a bit of a crossroads so I'm looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market," he explained, then quipping that he knows what is going to happen because he's the one who has been writing it. "I know where we're going, I know we have a bunch of new characters we're going to be introducing," Van Dusen said. "Anthony is going to have a love interest next season and it's going to be as sweeping and moving, and as beautiful that viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show."

Subsequently, Bailey commented on what fans can look forward to in Bridgerton Season 3, telling EW, "They can just expect a lot from everyone. It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there [are] so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on, so my tease would be to enjoy your year and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen. We'll all be back for more romance, hopefully, next Christmas, maybe further away."

The show will also be spawned a limited series spinoff — Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — which focuses on a young Queen Charlotte. The show brought back Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell, the three women portraying the Queen, Lady Agatha Danbury, and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. In addition to the returning cast members, India Amarteifio (Sex Education) plays the young Queen Charlotte as she navigates Royal life in her early years.