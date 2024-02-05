'Bridgerton' Releases First Look at Season 3

Dearest Netflix subscribers, you are cordially invited to Bridgerton Season 3. More than a year after the sophomore season of the hit historical fiction-romance series debuted, the Shondaland period drama is set to return in May, with Netflix last week releasing the first teaser trailer for Bridgerton Season 3.

As teased in the short clip, the upcoming season will move ahead in Julia Quinn's book series, jumping to the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, as it focuses on the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The sneak peek clip teased plenty of chemistry between the pair, Penelope telling Colin, "Your eyes... a most remarkable shade of blue. And yet somehow they shine even brighter when you are kind," before adding, "I might say something like that if you were a suitor."

Per an official Netflix synopsis, in Season 3, Penelope "has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters." However, "lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder," the synopsis continues. "Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Along with Coughlan and Newton, Season 3 also stars returning cast members Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, and Polly Walker. Joining the returning cast will be James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, Sam Phillips as Lord Debling, and Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson.

Bridgerton Season 3 is set to air in two parts, with the first four episodes dropping on Thursday, May 16. The final four episodes will then premiere on Thursday, June 13.