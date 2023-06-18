'Bridgerton' Season 3 Reveals First Look at Penelope and Colin

Netflix has finally released a first look at Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in the upcoming third season of Bridgerton during their Tudum event on Saturday. Straying from the books, Season 3 of the regency drama will focus on Colin and Penelope's blossoming relationship, which fans got a little bit of a look at during the second season. Now photos show just what could be in store for the couple, which includes some happiness and even some heartbreak.

The series was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 in April 2021, just a few months after Bridgerton premiered. Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, each season of the drama focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling and their love life. While the first two seasons went in order of the books, first Daphne, then Anthony, Season 3 will center on Colin, despite his story being the fourth book in the series. Though from the looks of the first images, that isn't a bad thing.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Phoebe Dynevor, who portrays Daphne Bridgerton and was the main focus of Season 1, officially exited the series ahead of Season 3. Considering her on-screen beau Regé-Jean Page was nowhere to be found in Season 2 since he departed the series, and every so often, the Duke of Hastings was brought up, it's not so surprising, but it's still a disappointment. However, there is still much to look forward to in Season 3 of Bridgerton, as Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope, previously teased the steamy romance that will be brewing between Penelope and Colin.

A premiere date for Bridgerton Season 3 has yet to be announced, but since photos have been released, it's very possible that it could be coming out later this year or early 2024. Luckily, fans haven't been without Bridgerton for long, as Netflix did just recently release the limited series Queen Charlotte, which was both heartbreaking and emotional as fans learned of the Queen's story, and the tragedy behind it. Hopefully more information is released soon about Season 3, but for now, fans will just have to do with these new photos, which definitely preview a roller coaster of a relationship in the upcoming season. And it's going to be one you wont' want to miss out on.

(Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix)