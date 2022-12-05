Brad Pitt's Star-Studded New Movie Hits Netflix After Theatrical Run

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train has already pulled into the next stop in a film's life. The movie, which reached movie theaters in August, is now available on Netflix. Since arriving on the streamer Friday, Bullet Train holds the number two position on the Top 10 movies in the U.S. for Netflix subscribers, behind the Norwegian monster movie Troll.

Sony Pictures's Bullet Train is based on the 2010 Japanese novel by Kōtarō Isaka, which centers on a group of hitmen all on the same Tokyo train for different reasons that are all connected in some way. In the film version, Pitt plays an American hitman known only as Ladybug, who is assigned to get a briefcase full of cash off a train. Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bad Bunny, and Zazie Beetz all play other assassins also trying to get the case for different reasons. Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock also have important roles, while two major A-listers get hilarious cameo appearances.

The action-comedy was directed by David Leitch from a script by Zak Olkewicz. Those familiar with Leitch's work on John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will recognize the director's flair for elaborate action scenes with a dab of black humor. Leitch also gave himself a cameo appearance.

Bullet Train opened on Aug. 5 and topped the box office on its first weekend of release. It grossed $239.3 million during its run. The movie earned a mixed reception from critics and it holds just a 53% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences liked it a little more, as Rotten Tomatoes users gave it a 76% audience rating.

Bullet Train was also criticized for casting non-Asian actors as characters who were Japanese in Isaka's novel. However, Isaka defended the casting, telling the New York Times he believes his characters are "ethnically malleable." He noted that the assassins are "not real people, and maybe they're not even Japanese." Leitch also said there were discussions about moving the movie's setting, but they decided Tokyo is "as international of a city as anywhere." The movie was also filmed on a soundstage since the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to shoot in Tokyo.

Pitt will soon be back in theaters with Babylon. He stars in the new epic from La La Land director Damien Chzaelle that is set during the early days of Hollywood history. Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, and Li Jun Li star in the Paramount film, which opens on Dec. 23. Pitt is also an executive producer on several other recent movies, including Blonde, She Said, Women Talking, and Father of the Bride.