Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Are Finally Making a Movie Together

Deadline reports Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt could be sharing the big screen together for the first time in the upcoming flick Bullet Train. The Sony action flick will also star Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka and Andrew Koji, among others. Based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Kotaro Isaka, the movie follows five assassins all aboard a fast-moving bullet train, who realize each of their missions have something in common. Bullock's character remains unknown.

The closest the two Oscar-winning actors have ever come to working together was Bullock's recent appearance in Ocean's Eleven, which is the female spinoff of Ocean's Eight –– a franchise Pitt helped create in 2001. The outlet reveals Sony had no comment on the matter.

Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc. will executive produce alongside Kat Samick. Antoine Fuqua and Kelly McCormick of 87North will produce. Brittany Morrissey is the executive looking over the forthcoming film on behalf of Sony Pictures.

The news comes fresh after Pitt's Academy Award win in 2020 for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt holds two other Oscars for his producer role on 12 Years a Slave, but the most recent win serves as his first for acting. “Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view is fantastic,” Pitt said to his on-screen best friend in his acceptance speech. “I also want to say while we’re doing all this, I think it’s time we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt crews.” Pitt’s character, Cliff, was the stunt double for DiCaprio's Rick Dalton. "I think of my folks talking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance. And loading up my car and moving out here. Gina [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] giving me my first shot,” Pitt said, tearing up while referencing one of his first major roles, J.D. in Thelma and Louise. “And all the wonderful people I met along the way to stand here now. Once upon a time in Hollywood — ain’t that the truth. This is for my kids, who color everything I do.” Bullock recently starred in Netflix's smash thriller Bird Box and can soon be seen in an untitled drama for the streamer, which Nora Fingscheidt will direct.