✖

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train film officially has a release date. On Monday, Sony Pictures shared some updates to its domestic release calendar for 2022. Amid their updates, they shared that Bullet Train would be released on April 8, 2022.

Bullet Train stars Pitt, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Hiroyuki Sanada, amongst others. In November, around the time when production was reportedly set to begin, it was reported that Lady Gaga joined the cast, per Collider. Not only will Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, appear in Bullet Train, but she will also appear in the hotly-anticipated House of Gucci, which is currently in post-production. The singer's appearances in both Bullet Train and House of Gucci will come following her award-winning turn in A Star is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. A Star is Born, which was released in 2018, was nominated for a slew of Academy Awards, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Gaga. She won an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Picture for the track, "Shallow."

This past February, it was reported that Sandra Bullock had joined the cast of Bullet Train. Deadline reported that Bullock would star alongside Pitt in the film, but they did not share any details about her role. Additionally, the publication noted that they reached out to Sony Pictures for comment on the casting news, but they did not share a statement. Interestingly enough, the outlet pointed out that this will be the first time that Bullock and Pitt will star in a major motion picture together, despite the fact that they are two of the most popular working actors of today.

The film, which is based on the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, was written by Zak Olkewicz and directed by David Leitch. The production team includes Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Antoine Fuqua. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maria Beetle rose to popularity in Japan shortly after it was released in September 2010. The book follows a group of assassins and hitmen who all find themselves on a train in Tokyo with varying motives. THR noted that the tone of the film will be along the lines of Liam Neeson's 2014 film Non-Stop and the 1994 thriller Speed, in which Bullock starred.