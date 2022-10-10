'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Reaches Netflix's Top 10 After Angelina Jolie Details Brad Pitt Abuse Allegations

It appears the drama between the once Hollywood "it" couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has fans wanting to tune in to the film that sparked their controversial relationship. Fans will recall the two began dating while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith while Pitt was still married to Friends alum Jennifer Aniston. Aniston, then known as America's sweetheart, filed for divorce from Pitt as his romance with Pitt burgeoned on. Pitt and Jolie share three children together, three of whom are adopted, and legally wed years into their relationship. The pair split in 2016 after an alleged violent attack on Jolie and their kids. But it hasn't stopped fans from recently streaming Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Netflix in the wake of disturbing details from the incident becoming public. The film is currently the No. 10 movie in the U.S.

Released in 2005, Pitt stars as John Smith, with Jolie playing Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie), a couple at a standstill in their marriage who live a deceptive life. Both have been hiding a major secret: they are assassins working for adversarial agencies. When they are both assigned to kill the same target, their truth is revealed, but they soon discover that they have been assigned to kill each other. All of the tabloid gossip surrounding Jolie and Pitt's personal relationship sent fans to the box office, and it was a smash, grossing over $400 million.

Entertainment Tonight reports that an FBI complaint Jolie filed against Pitt regarding the incident details that in addition to her allegedly being grabbed by her head and pushed against the wall by Pitt while traveling on a private jet with their children, he also "lunged at his own child" when the child tried to defend his mother. To try and stop him, "Jolie grabbed him [Pitt]." The complaint notes that "to get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backward into the airplane's seats," injuring Jolie's back and elbow.

Jolie, who says Pitt was under the influence of alcohol, praises the kids for how they reacted. "The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," she says in the complaint, adding, "before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face." She claims that "some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop" and that "they were all frightened" and "many were crying." The former couple has six children together, three of which are adopted. Unfortunately, Jolie says the tenor didn't stop there. She says the children were so shaken up that they didn't move, but Pitt raged on. He's denied the allegations, and says Jolie has turned their children against him.