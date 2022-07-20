Brad Pitt Wears a Skirt on the Red Carpet

Brad Pitt stood out with a skirty fashion statement at the July 19 premiere of the film Bullet Train in Berlin, Germany. Departing from his usual fare, Pitt walked the red carpet in a linen kilt, along with a loose brown jacket, a pink button-up shirt, and a pair of motorcycle boots.

Asked by The Associated Press why he wore a kilt to the premiere, the actor replied, "The breeze. The breeze." The 58-year-old predicted nearly 20 years ago that skirts would be a popular fashion trend among men in the near future.

"Men will be wearing skirts by next summer," Pitt told British Vogue while promoting his 2004 film Troy. "That's my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then."

As he explained to Esquire last year, comfort now defines his style. "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it's as simple as that," Pitt said. "If I have a style, it's no style."

"I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that's the only divining rod I have."

"I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It's those details that are important to me. It's too exhausting to follow trends," he added.

Pitt's linen skirt revealed several shin tattoos previously hidden from the public. His leg tattoos appear to mostly feature a series of skulls, while his upper body tattoos feature poetry, song lyrics, and tributes to his family. An initialed forearm bears the initials of each of his six children and ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The actor joins a growing list of male celebrities donning skirts and dresses on the red carpet. Oscar Isaac wore a matching skirt-and-suit ensemble at the premiere of Disney+'s Moon Knight series in March. Other stars who have worn dresses and skirts are Harry Styles, Vin Diesel, Gerard Butler, Billy Porter, Jared Leto, and Jaden Smith.

This isn't the first time Pitt has worn a skirt. He appeared in several sequined, sparkly, and patterned mini-dresses for a 1999 Rolling Stone shoot.

Pitt stars in Bullet Train, which follows five assassins aboard a fast train from Tokyo to Morioka who realize their missions are interconnected.The David Leitch-directed thriller, also features Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Bullet Train hits theatres on August 3 in the U.K. and August 5 in the U.S.