‘Peaky Blinders’ Alum Stephen Graham to Star in Netflix Movie

The upcoming Peaky Blinders movie just got one more returning star. Series alum Stephen Graham, who played Hayden Stagg in the sixth and final season of the hit series, will reportedly appear in the Netflix movie.

Speaking to Deadline at the London Film Festival (LFF) red carpet premiere for his new movie The Line of Duty, Graham confirmed that the Peaky Blinders movie will be his next project. He said that he’s was “looking forward to seeing the lads again” from the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Peaky Blinders was a BBC crime drama created by Steven Knight that ran from 2013 to 2022. It centered around “the Peaky Blinders street gang and their ambitious, cunning crime boss Tommy Shelby,” Cillian Murphy, and his “family of mixed Irish Traveller and Romani origins based in Birmingham, England, starting in 1919, several months after the end of the First World War.”

Murphy is returning for the new movie, while Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and Barry Keoghan will also appear. Knight penned the new movie, and recently praised the “mindblowing” cast while also sharing that the film is “set in the Second World War and it’s really good.”

At this time, the Peaky Blinders movie does not have an announced release date.