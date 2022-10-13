Angelina Jolie's Heartfelt Email to Brad Pitt Resurfaces Amid Custody Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been engaged in a heated custody battle, and now a heartfelt past email that the actress sent to her ex-husband has emerged. First showing up on TikTok, ET reports that it was able to locate the email in previously filed legal documents. In it, Jolie wrote to Pitt about her decision to sell her share of the Chateau Miraval Winery, which sparked a major legal fight between the former couple.

The e-letter begins with Jolie saying that she is "putting this in writing so not to get emotional," and then going on to explain why she chose to sell. "It is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother's memory," the actress wrote, referencing the pair's youngest children, Knox and Vivienne. "A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago."

"But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family – and a business that is centered around alcohol," Jolie went on to write, referencing Pitt's past admitted substance abuse issues. "I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email."

The Wanted actress added that she felt she was witness to "lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on" in recent years, then adding that she has "been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children."

"I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something that I would want the children to see. It reminded me of painful times," Jolie added, affirming that she felt she cannot "be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior harmed our family so deeply."

Continuing her explanation on why she opted to sell, Jolie said that "business is therefore past the point of anything that I could be part of, morally and for the good of our family," and offered suggestions on "two ways forward," which included the option for an "outright sale," in which she said she "would completely support" Pitt "in seeking to sell the company and move away from this hard and painful chapter in our lives."

She added, "The alternative is that a complete buy out of my share in the property and business by you, the Perrin family or your associates. Either way, I believe we need to move forward in order to heal and focus on where our family comes together, and where we have positive associations. And to do so quickly."

Finally, Jolie brought up the infamous 2016 private jet incident in which she's claimed Pitt "lunged at his own child," and "choked one of the children and struck another in the face." She has also alleged that the actor "poured beer" on her and "poured beer and red wine on the children."

In her email, Jolie wrote, "I cannot begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to reach this point. Your dream for your relationship to the business and the alcohol is your own and you've made it painfully clear. I wish you all the best with the business, and sincerely hope that the children feel differently about Miraval when they are older, and visit you there. But Miraval for me died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that." ET stated that it has reached out to the reps of both Jolie and Pitt for comment, but did not indicate if it had received a response.