Not even a years-long wait could put a damper on Black Summer's success. The fan-favorite zombie apocalypse series returned to major success on Thursday, June 17 when Black Summer Season 2 dropped on Netflix more than two years after its Season 1 debut, and the show’s sophomore run quickly catapulted to the top of both the overall Top 10 list and Top 10 list for TV shows on the streaming platform.

Fans eagerly waited for years for the second season, and according to Netflix's charts, they flocked en mass to watch the new batch of episodes. Upon its premiere, Black Summer rose to No. 3 on the Top 10 chart for series and movies and cemented its place at the No. 5 spot for shows. While those placings have shifted slightly, one thing is clear: Black Summer Season 2 is still enjoying plenty of success. Currently, the show ranks at No. 7 overall, falling just behind other big-name titles like Fatherhood, Manifest, and Sweet Tooth. It still remains No. 5 among series on the platform. Netflix has not yet released any viewership data for the new season, so it remains unclear just how many households have tuned into the show since its sophomore run debut.

Created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams and a spinoff of former Syfy series Z Nation, Black Summer debuted on Netflix back in April 2019. The series stars actress Jaime King as Rose, a mother who sets out on a quest to find her daughter after being separated from her. Along the way, she joins a band of survivors who are seeking refuge. The series also stars Justin Chu Cary, Christine Lee, Sal Velez Jr. and Kelsey Flower.

The debut season was mostly met with rave reviews and currently has a 78% fresh rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Given its success, Netflix was quick to pick Black Summer up for additional episodes, officially announced in November 2019 that the series would return for an eight-episode second season. Despite that renewal, fans had to wait more than two years for Season 2. Per Netflix's official Season 2 synopsis, "winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate."

At this time, Netflix has not given Black Summer a Season 3 renewal. Although new episodes are not yet confirmed, King told ComicBook.com that if the show is granted an additional season, she "would center it on different chapters, where we are exploring sort of three central figures in different places. But that's just — I don't know, sketches." The first two seasons of Black Summer are now streaming on Netflix.