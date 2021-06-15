Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 14)
A new week at Netflix means a ton of new arrivals to the streaming library. As a new work week officially kicked off on Monday, the streaming giant got hard at work on its own project: adding a total of 24 new titles to its ever-expanding content catalogue. The new titles, which will continue being added through Friday and launch the start of this weekend's new additions, join dozens of others the streamer has already added in June 2021.
Of the new titles, 17 are Netflix original series, films, and specials. When subscribers browse through the streaming library this week, they will be able to press play on everything from a new season of one animated children's series to an all-new reality series taking them into some of the world's most stunning vacation rentals. This week will be a big one for more than just the sheer number of titles headed to the library, as it will also see the return of Black Summer, the zombie series that is debuting its second season after a more than two-year wait. This week will also see the fourth Season of fan-favorite series Elite being dropped.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Rhyme Time Town: Season 2'
Netflix is kicking off the week by getting loud! On Tuesday, June 15, the streaming giant is inviting families to get a little musical with the Season 2 premiere of its Rhyme Time Town. The series follows best friends Daisy and Cole as they embark on musical fun and adventure with their nursery rhyme pals, solving problems with teamwork and creativity.prevnext
'Workin' Moms: Season 5'
Four new moms will continue to juggle their everyday lives and raising kids when Workin' Moms returns to Netflix on Tuesday with its fifth season. Directed by Black-ish star Catherine Reitman, the series is based on her own life as a mother and follows four women in a mommies' group as they juggle relationships, babies, horrific co-workers, and postpartum depression, testing the modern ideal that women really can have it all.prevnext
'Black Summer: Season 2'
After more than two years of waiting, Netflix's hit zombie horror series Black Summer is returning to the platform for its Season 2 premiere on Thursday, June 17. Initially debuting on the platform all the way back in April 2019, the series is set in the early days of a zombie apocalypse and follows Rose, a mother who sets out on a quest to find her daughter after being separated from her. Along the way, she joins a band of survivors who are seeking refuge. In Season 2, the survivors will be facing winter, which brings with it cold-blooded new challenges "apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate."prevnext
'Elite: Season 4'
Netflix's Spanish-language teen crime series Elite is returning for even more drama on Friday, June 18, more than a year after Season 3 dropped on the streaming platform. The series is set at Las Encinas, a private school where the children of rich Spanish families go, and follows a group of students whose lives are changed when three working-class children have to attend Las Encinas after their own school is destroyed in an earthquake. To make matters more difficult, there is a murder at the school, and it is not clear who committed it. In Season 4, the drama will be amped up when a strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, "bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery."prevnext
'The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals'
Ready for your next vacation? Netflix is here to help you find the best vacation rentals for your next getaway with its new original series The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. Hosted by Million Dollar Listing's Luis D. Ortiz and content creators Megan Batoon and Jo Franco, the series takes viewers inside incredible vacation rental properties around the world from "affordable treehouses to exclusive private islands, from unforgettable igloos to gourmet getaways." The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals drops on Netflix on Friday.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 6/14/21:
Elite Short Stories – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/15/21:
FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind – NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Avail. 6/16/21:
Lowriders
Penguin Town – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Silver Skates – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/17/21:
Black Summer: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Gift: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Katla – NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
Avail. 6/18/21:
A Family – NETFLIX FILM
Fatherhood – NETFLIX FILM
Jagame Thandhiram – NETFLIX FILM
The Rational Life – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
As Netflix stocks its library with fresh titles, it will only be tossing out one! On Thursday, Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers will make its exit, meaning subscribers may want to consider fitting in a final watch before it disappears for good. With there still being several days left in the month, Netflix will also be gearing up to say goodbye to a few other titles before the end of June.
Leaving 6/21/21:
Dark Skies
Leaving 6/26/21:
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving 6/27/21:
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Leaving 6/28/21:
Bratz: The Movie
Leaving 6/30/21:
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice